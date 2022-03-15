Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 16,782 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

