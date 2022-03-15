Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 58,673 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 58,673 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forestar Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FOR opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

