UBS Group AG Acquires 40,130 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of TCG BDC worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in TCG BDC by 76.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TCG BDC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $661,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.87. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

