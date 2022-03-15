UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

ISD stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

