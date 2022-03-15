Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

