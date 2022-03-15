BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.92.

BCE opened at C$68.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a one year low of C$55.67 and a one year high of C$71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.10%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

