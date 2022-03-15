AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

