AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

