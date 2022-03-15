Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs Sells 23,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$913,835.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$8.82 and a one year high of C$12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

