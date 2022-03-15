Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 535.7 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

ADYYF opened at $1,736.08 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,509.20 and a 52-week high of $3,300.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,036.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,608.98.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

