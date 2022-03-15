Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 535.7 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

ADYYF opened at $1,736.08 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,509.20 and a 52-week high of $3,300.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,036.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,608.98.

About Adyen (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

