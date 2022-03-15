UBS Group AG Acquires 30,791 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 533,955 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 237,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 409,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 228,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,651.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.