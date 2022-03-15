First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 52.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 32.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

