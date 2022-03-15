UBS Group AG Purchases 579 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,310,000 after acquiring an additional 123,588 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 994.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

