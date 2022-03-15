LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,265 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,031 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.95%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

