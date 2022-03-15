LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,265 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -643.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

