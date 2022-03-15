LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 235,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter.
PSMM stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.45.
