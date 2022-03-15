First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker Purchases 16,314 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $448.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

