First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker Purchases 16,314 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $448.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
