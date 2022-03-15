Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Empire has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

