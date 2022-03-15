Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Given New $1,040.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,290.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

About Komercní banka, a.s. (Get Rating)

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.