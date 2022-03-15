Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Lowered to 100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 120.00 to 100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

