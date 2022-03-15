Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 416,698 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,355 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

