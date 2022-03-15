Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 1,652 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Adam Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $320.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.70.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

