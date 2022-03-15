A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 7,183 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $792.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

