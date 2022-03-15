Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

