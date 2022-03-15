SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.