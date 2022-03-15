BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $428.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.