BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.
BTAI stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $428.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
