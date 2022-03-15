LPL Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $88.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

