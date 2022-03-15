Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 4.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 480,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IES by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IES by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IES by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

