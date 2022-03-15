Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,491 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 343.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 255.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

