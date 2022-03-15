Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 157,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.