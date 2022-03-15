Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE HWM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 205,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.