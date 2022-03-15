Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of BCPC opened at $133.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. Balchem has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem (Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.