EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

