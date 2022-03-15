F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

FXLV opened at $13.02 on Monday. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

