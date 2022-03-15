Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.56

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 149025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $541.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 28.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 14.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 12.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.