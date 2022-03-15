Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.56

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 149025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $541.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
