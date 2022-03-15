NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.00

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and traded as low as $58.20. NASB Financial shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $431.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.