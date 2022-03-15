Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. Codexis’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

