Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Codexis by 139.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Codexis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

