Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,787 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of EIDO opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

