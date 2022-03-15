Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Redfin by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $460,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.