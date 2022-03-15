Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,192 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 113,657 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after buying an additional 2,887,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,557,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 895,751 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.88.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

