X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.56

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and traded as low as $31.97. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 12,848,371 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 106,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,872,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $10,163,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.