Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 23.3%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,392.0 days.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

