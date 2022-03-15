Millennium Management LLC Purchases 3,727 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,416.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 731,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,210,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $254.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

