National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of National Bank worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.