Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

