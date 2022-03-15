BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00.

BMRN opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -211.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

