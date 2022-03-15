BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00.

BMRN opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -211.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.