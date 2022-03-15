Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BROS stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

