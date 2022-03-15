Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Appian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Appian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

