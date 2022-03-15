Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.21 ($36.49).

FRA EVK opened at €24.85 ($27.31) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.94. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

